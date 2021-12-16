Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,711 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Leidos by 73.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,708. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average of $98.38. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

