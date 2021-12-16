Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires 69,389 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 124.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,389 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 7.4% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,645,000 after purchasing an additional 82,917 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,550 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,422,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,683,000 after acquiring an additional 94,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,261,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,684,000 after acquiring an additional 39,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.10. 20,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,909. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $133.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

