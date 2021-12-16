Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,787 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. Tesla comprises about 1.3% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $18.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $957.85. The stock had a trading volume of 357,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,577,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $961.94 billion, a PE ratio of 320.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,024.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $806.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,912,693. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

