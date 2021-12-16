Access Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.6% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.55. The company had a trading volume of 60,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,858. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $123.52 and a one year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

