Access Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 533.3% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $12.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $927.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,439. The stock has a market cap of $140.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $918.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $899.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

