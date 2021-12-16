Access Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises about 1.6% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6,413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,536 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,958,000 after acquiring an additional 997,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,208,000 after buying an additional 418,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after buying an additional 92,693 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.10. 1,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,297. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $116.81 and a 1 year high of $151.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.60.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

