Access Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 113.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.22. 3,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.