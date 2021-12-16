Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,355 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,261. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

