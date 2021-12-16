Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 8,252 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.4% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,791,000 after buying an additional 2,284,043 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,882,000 after buying an additional 1,354,704 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,418. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

