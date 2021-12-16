Access Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 32.2% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.75. 3,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,518. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $62.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

