Access Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,858 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,192 shares of company stock worth $4,270,261. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,797,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $252.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

