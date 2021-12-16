Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $160.63

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.63 ($2.12) and traded as high as GBX 175.25 ($2.32). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.26), with a volume of 34,373 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £328.97 million and a PE ratio of -570.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 160.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 163.51.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.