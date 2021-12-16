ACoconut (AC) Price Down 7.8% This Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $506,361.87 and approximately $54,620.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00030321 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

