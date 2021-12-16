ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Down 49.2% in November

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the November 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $6.69.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

