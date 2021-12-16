Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.59. 3,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,192,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

ADAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $567.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

