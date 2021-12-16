Add.xyz (ADD) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Add.xyz has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $4,721.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.61 or 0.00205173 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

ADD is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

