adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €350.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €350.00 ($393.26) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADS. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($325.84) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($395.51) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($370.79) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($382.02) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($404.49) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €331.40 ($372.36).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at €251.20 ($282.25) on Thursday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($225.85). The company has a 50 day moving average of €272.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €291.90.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.