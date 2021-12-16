Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Up 89.5% in November

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the November 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADMLF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adriatic Metals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADMLF stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

