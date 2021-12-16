Adshares (ADS) Price Tops $2.65

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $55.52 million and $2.56 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00005535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00135299 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,985,076 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.