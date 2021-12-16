AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $75.77, with a volume of 10096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Get AECOM alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.75.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AECOM by 1,645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AECOM by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.