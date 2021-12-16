Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Cuts Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC cut its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.05% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,180,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 263,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,242,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $187.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.44 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

WTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

