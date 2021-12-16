Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $15.25 Million Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.08% of RingCentral worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in RingCentral by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in RingCentral by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,041,000 after acquiring an additional 386,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 431,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,241,000 after acquiring an additional 178,933 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.64.

NYSE:RNG opened at $181.95 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.23 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

