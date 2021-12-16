Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $3.13 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

Shares of IDXX opened at $611.56 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.23 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $626.18 and its 200 day moving average is $641.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

