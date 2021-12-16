Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,999 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.43. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on CG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

