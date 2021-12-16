Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT stock opened at $351.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.31 and a 200-day moving average of $365.78. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $241.70 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

