Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 3,894 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.08% of Denbury worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

NYSE:DEN opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 3.57. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.91.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.34.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

