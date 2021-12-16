Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 61,287 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 293,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,287 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CX opened at $6.17 on Thursday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

