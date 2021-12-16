Aeon Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Aeon has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $1,199.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.52 or 0.00403806 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

