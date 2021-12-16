AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,500 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the November 15th total of 250,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AEON Financial Service stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. AEON Financial Service has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

About AEON Financial Service

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, Malay Area. The company engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, credit management, property leases, installment sales, hire purchase contracts, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses.

