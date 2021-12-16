Aeternity (AE) Price Down 3.7% This Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $46.06 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 393,863,399 coins and its circulating supply is 348,042,456 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

