Aeternity Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.22 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $49.83 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded 221,290.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1,581,114,918.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 393,895,416 coins and its circulating supply is 348,074,472 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

