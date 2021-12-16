Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.23 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,632 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,610,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,257,000 after purchasing an additional 605,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,076 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,879 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.93. The stock had a trading volume of 67,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

