Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,381. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.57. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $1.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

