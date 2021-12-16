Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Director David White Acquires 500 Shares

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Director David White bought 500 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,181.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,312.87.

Shares of AFN traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$585.68 million and a P/E ratio of 51.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.17. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$25.85 and a 12-month high of C$48.47.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$313.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$330.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.24%.

AFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.75.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.