Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) traded down 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.63 and last traded at $41.84. 1,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 125,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.28.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 27.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 26,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at $565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

