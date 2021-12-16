AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the November 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.0 days.

Shares of AIBRF opened at $2.43 on Thursday. AIB Group has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55.

Get AIB Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AIB Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.