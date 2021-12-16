Aion Price Down 10.8% This Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Aion has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $72.49 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,613.42 or 0.99560243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00045641 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.18 or 0.00274307 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.00396692 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010338 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00140824 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 499,454,568 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.