Aion Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $74.70 million and $7.95 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,480.27 or 0.99287134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00274297 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.19 or 0.00397704 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010545 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00138832 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001852 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 499,427,659 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

