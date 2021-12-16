Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

ACDVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

ACDVF opened at $16.11 on Thursday. Air Canada has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.47.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 508.68%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

