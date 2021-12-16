Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €3.41 ($3.83).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €4.40 ($4.94) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.04) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of AF stock opened at €3.76 ($4.22) on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($16.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €4.10 and a 200-day moving average of €4.15.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

