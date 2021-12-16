Airbus (AIR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Airbus (EPA: AIR):

12/14/2021 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($168.54) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/14/2021 – Airbus was given a new €132.00 ($148.31) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/9/2021 – Airbus was given a new €159.00 ($178.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/2/2021 – Airbus was given a new €139.00 ($156.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/15/2021 – Airbus was given a new €135.50 ($152.25) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/15/2021 – Airbus was given a new €139.00 ($156.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/8/2021 – Airbus was given a new €139.00 ($156.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/5/2021 – Airbus was given a new €159.00 ($178.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/1/2021 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($157.30) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/29/2021 – Airbus was given a new €138.00 ($155.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/29/2021 – Airbus was given a new €137.00 ($153.93) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/28/2021 – Airbus was given a new €139.00 ($156.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/28/2021 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($157.30) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/28/2021 – Airbus was given a new €160.00 ($179.78) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2021 – Airbus was given a new €135.50 ($152.25) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2021 – Airbus was given a new €132.50 ($148.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/28/2021 – Airbus was given a new €151.00 ($169.66) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/20/2021 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($157.30) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/18/2021 – Airbus was given a new €160.00 ($179.78) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

EPA:AIR opened at €99.99 ($112.35) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €111.90. Airbus SE has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($112.33).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

