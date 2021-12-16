Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Up 87.9% in November

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 87.9% from the November 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 467,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 50,501 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

