Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Up 87.9% in November

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 87.9% from the November 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of AKTX stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.29.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.