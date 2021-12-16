AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AKTAF stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.