Akropolis (AKRO) Price Hits $0.0214 on Major Exchanges

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $74.38 million and $6.60 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00039685 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.18 or 0.00205527 BTC.

About Akropolis

AKRO is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.