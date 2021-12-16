Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 13,700 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total value of C$76,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,230,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,726,748.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 1,900 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,664.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 5,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 1,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,006.00.

Shares of RUP traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.55. 23,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,194. The company has a market capitalization of C$971.06 million and a PE ratio of -94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 20.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.44 and a 12-month high of C$6.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.88.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

