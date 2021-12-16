Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Albemarle posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.38.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $239.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.18 and its 200 day moving average is $220.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

