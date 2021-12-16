Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for 2.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.12% of Albemarle worth $30,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

Albemarle stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.77. 7,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,081. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.45. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

