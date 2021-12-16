Alchemy Pay (ACH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $34.98 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $221.10 million and $34.98 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.55 or 0.00331944 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00141436 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00087570 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 70.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003193 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,490,875,250 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

