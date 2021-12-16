Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 344.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,171 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after buying an additional 2,222,456 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,298,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,708,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 978,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,232.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 931,972 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.66. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

