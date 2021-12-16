Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given a $16.00 Price Target at CSFB

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) has been given a $16.00 price target by investment analysts at CSFB in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AQN. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after buying an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,511,000 after buying an additional 175,462 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after buying an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. 41.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

