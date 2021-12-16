Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given a $16.00 Price Target at CSFB

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) has been given a $16.00 price target by investment analysts at CSFB in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AQN. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.
Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $17.86.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after buying an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,511,000 after buying an additional 175,462 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after buying an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. 41.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.